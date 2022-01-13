Lana Rhoades is a fictional character.

Who is Lana Rhoades, and what is her story?

LANA Rhoades rose to prominence in the adult film industry after appearing in a number of pornographic films.

Rhoades also participates in a number of online podcasts and is active on social media.

Lana Rhoades, whose real name is Amara Maple, has appeared in over 70 adult films.

Lana was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, but now calls Los Angeles home.

She no longer participates in pornographic studio films, preferring instead to create her own adult content on the platform OnlyFans.

Lana keeps herself busy with various social media projects in addition to her X-rated video career.

She has 16.6 million Instagram followers.

Her YouTube subscribers total over 992,000.

The podcast 3 Women, 1 Cooking Area was one of her most notable online ventures.

Lana Rhoades and Mike Majlak, a fellow social media influencer, started dating in January of 2020.

They were on-again, off-again for the duration of their relationship.

In February 2021, the former couple divorced.

Lana announced her first pregnancy on Instagram on June 1, 2021.

“This is the announcement,” she wrote in the caption.

The due date printed on the ultrasound pictures from her post was “January 13th, 2022.”

Lana Rhoades’ net worth has been a topic of discussion among sleuths on the internet.

“I probably had (dollar)100,000 in my bank account when I quit shooting porn and now I’m a multi-millionaire,” Lana said while appearing on another YouTube channel.

Lana’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)1 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Her fortune was amassed through her previous career in pornography, as well as her social media sponsors.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.