Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus in ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Your Complete Guide

Game Freak’s latest release for the Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, is proving to be unlike any Pokémon game before it.

Many of the Pokémon from previous games, including Legendaries like Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus, are still present in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Continue reading to find out where you can find these three Pokémon, as well as how to add them to your Hisui Pokédex.

[Warning: This article contains Pokémon Legends: Arceus spoilers.]

Pokémon Legends: Arceus players must first obtain Request 94 – Incarnate Forces of Hisui from Cogita before venturing out in search of Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus.

This isn’t possible until you’ve completed the “Seeking the Remaining Plates” mission and beaten the main gameplay.

Following that, Cogita should be prompted to begin this task by a trip to the Galactic Base.

Then, under the right circumstances, all three genie Pokémon will appear.

Trainers can find Landorus on Ramanas Island after obtaining Request 94 from the Obsidian Fieldlands.

It will be near an Alpha Infernape and several Chimchar’s usual haunts.

It’s worth noting that Landorus will only appear here when it’s sunny.

Moreover, locating the Legendary Pokémon is only the first step toward catching it.

When trainers come across Landorus, it will be surrounded by winds, and they will have to throw items to get past its defenses.

They’ll be able to fight the Legendary only after that.

And that’s a recurring theme among this group.

How can players in Pokémon Legends: Arceus add Thundurus to their Pokédex after catching Landorus? Thundurus only appears when there is heavy rain, as its name suggests.

Because it’s in the Cobalt Coastlands, players will have to keep resting and refreshing there until they get the weather they require.

Thundurus can be found between the two curved fixtures protruding from the ocean in the Cobalt Coastlands when it is storming.

It will hide behind gusts, just like Landorus, so players must hit it with an item to get its attention.

They can then fight this Legendary Pokémon and add it to their Hisui Pokédex.

