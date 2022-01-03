Large public gatherings in Scotland are unlikely to return before April.

Large public gatherings in Scotland are unlikely to resume before April.

The ‘jury is still out’ on whether a city-wide party like Edinburgh’s Hogmanay could be held in April, Scotland’s National Clinical Director said in an interview on BBC Radio Four.

There has been a squabble over reports that Scotland’s National Clinical Director suggested that restrictions on large events could be in place until April.

According to the Daily Record, Jason Leitch said in an interview on BBC Radio Four that a city-wide party like Edinburgh’s Hogmanay street parade in April “might be slightly too early” in spring.

This came after Nick Stewart, the managing director of Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s nightclub, proposed that Scotland “reschedule the entire Hogmanay” with a “huge party sometime around April” in Edinburgh.

“I like an Edinburgh night out, like any other person in Scotland,” Mr Leitch responded after learning of the suggestion.

I’m looking forward to Hogmanay next year, but whether we can move it forward to April is still up in the air.”

“This cannot be allowed to happen,” Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw responded on Twitter.

A 3-week break was promised to both businesses and fans.

When the evidence suggests otherwise, ScotGov cannot continue indefinitely.”

Concerns that large public gatherings in Scotland could be prohibited well into the spring prompted Mr Leitch to defend his remarks, claiming that he was dismissing calls to move Hogmanay in Edinburgh forward by eight months.

“Please listen to the Radio 4 interview at 1.10 today and hear what I ACTUALLY said, then maybe be kinder,” he tweeted.

I was asked if I thought Hogmanay could be held in April!!!!”