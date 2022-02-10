LaRoyce Hawkins of ‘Chicago PD’ Season 9 wants Atwater to ‘Workshop a Few Different Women’ before settling down.

Season 9 of ‘Chicago PD’: LaRoyce Hawkins wants Atwater to ‘Workshop a Few Different Women’ before committing.

Kevin Atwater’s new love interest was introduced in Season 9 of Chicago PDSeason 9.

For a long time, Chicago fans have wished for a love interest for him.

Atwater is a character who is frequently pushed to the side.

His romance with Celeste is one of the first he’s had in a long time.

Many fans are hoping Celest will return despite her breakup with him in episode 12.

Atwater, on the other hand, would date for a while before settling down if actor LaRoyce Hawkins had his way.

In Chicago PD, Atwater’s few love affairs haven’t gone well.

Atwater’s only true love interest for the first eight seasons was Laila, a woman with a criminal past.

This relationship came to a tragic end when Laila was arrested and charged with murder.

Vanessa Rojas was another character with whom Atwater had a connection, but she only appeared for one season.

In Season 9 of Chicago PD, Atwater met Celeste, an art teacher, at a bar and the two spent the night together.

Celeste isn’t a fan of the cops, and Atwater quickly realizes this.

He decides to keep his job a secret from her, but things get complicated when one of her students is shot in a drive-by shooting.

At the end of episode 12, Atwater tells Celeste the truth for the first time.

She is far more outraged by Atwater’s deception than by the fact that he is a cop.

“He got a little too comfortable in that space and neglected the ultimate transparency and vulnerability,” LaRoyce Hawkins told HollywoodLife.

Despite Celeste’s request that Atwater leave, Hawkins has hinted that fans of One Chicago will most likely see her again.

“I think they did the best they could,” he told Hollywood Life, “but I’m looking forward to the next time those characters cross paths.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing how they interact.

We’ll probably see her again, I believe.

“I can’t make any guarantees or promises,” Hawkins continued, “but I believe that story deserves to be wrapped up in a way that gives everyone a sense of closure.”

Celeste’s reappearance does not imply that she and Atwater will reconcile.

I’m completely enamored of it….

