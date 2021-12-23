Larry David of Curb Your Enthusiasm Explains Why He Hates Christmas – and Is He Behind Festivus?

Larry David of Curb Your Enthusiasm Explains Why He Despises Christmas – and Is He Behind Festivus?

Larry David of Curb Your Enthusiasm isn’t quite a Grinch; he just doesn’t care for all the trappings and festivities that come with Christmas and the holidays in general.

David considers the holidays to be more of a job than a celebration, from the noise and mess to dealing with a disruption in his daily routine.

David described what he does on Christmas in an essay he wrote for Air Mail.

And why he thinks the holidays are so inconvenient.

Was he the Seinfeld writer behind Festivus, since he’s not a fan?

When it came to explaining why he wasn’t a fan of Santa, David wasn’t shy.

In his essay “A Very Larry David Christmas,” he wrote, “I’m a creature of habit and can’t tolerate anything that throws me off my normal routine.”

“This is why I despise all holidays, but none more so than Christmas.”

He wrote that the holidays fill him with “dread at the prospect of close social encounters with what seemed like hundreds of relatives,” especially gift wrapping and torn boxes and bags.

“Thinking about them, shopping for them (always with resentment), and the resulting pile of trash.”

Furthermore, the holiday greeting irritated him, much like having to say “I love you” to someone just because they said it.

He also despises large holiday gatherings, and his friends are well aware of this.

“My Scrooginess at these Christmas Day gatherings became so intolerable over the years that everyone eventually realized how much better the day would be without my off-putting, nay, offensive presence.”

Because David is a creature of habit, he came up with his own Christmas Day tradition, which appears to bring him some joy.

“I noticed a crowd of people lining up on the street and saw that my neighborhood’s Chinese restaurant was open for business, with every Jew inside,” he wrote.

“I didn’t even like the food there,” she says, “but that night I went into town and ordered all of my childhood dishes.”

He now celebrates Christmas by making the Chinese restaurant an annual tradition, which he describes as a “cherished yearly ritual,” and then writes, “And now on Christmas Eve I sleep like a baby,…”

