Larry David Says He Doesn’t Think Woody Allen ”Did Anything Wrong” After Reading His Memoir

Larry David, who starred in Woody Allen‘s 2009 romance comedy Whatever Works, doesn’t believe the 84-year-old director “did anything wrong” after reading his memoir.

After Allen’s memoir was dropped by Hachette Book Group in early March following condemnation by his estranged children Ronan Farrow and Dylan Farrow, Apropos of Nothing was later published by Arcade Publishing on March 23.

In the memoir, Allen addresses his affair with Mia Farrow‘s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn to Dylan’s molestation accusations against him. Above all, Allen continues to maintain his “total” innocence in Apropos of Nothing—and apparently, he’s not the only one.

When speaking to The New York Times, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actor tells the publication that Allen’s memoir is “pretty great, it’s a fantastic book, so funny.”

He added, “You feel like you’re in the room with him and yeah, it’s just a great book and it’s hard to walk away after reading that book thinking that this guy did anything wrong.”

While recounting his relationship with Mia, his affair with her adopted daughter Soon-Yi and own adopted daughter Dylan, Allen writes, per Vulture, “I knew Mia was fond of telling people I had molested her underage daughter when in fact Soon-Yi was twenty-two, and of course our love, which has resulted in a marriage of over twenty years, was hardly molestation.”

Allen also writes in Apropos of Nothing, “There are still loonies who think I married my daughter, who think Soon-Yi was my child, who think Mia was my wife, who think I adopted Soon-Yi, who think that Obama wasn’t American. But there was never any trial. I was never charged with anything, as it was clear to the investigators nothing had ever occurred.”

Ultimately, Allen maintains his innocence in his memoir. “I never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish, every subatomic particle of it, no different from I’m the Goglia character. The sheer illogic seemed to me dispositive,” he writes.

Ahead of Allen’s memoir publication date, Dylan also took to social media to condemn Hachette’s plan to publish Woody’s work. “Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply unsettling to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men. For the record, I was never contacted by any fact checkers to verify the information in this memoir, demonstrating an egregious abdication of Hachette’s most basic responsibility,” she wrote on on Twitter.

