Larry King’s daughter Chaia ‘dead at 52’ of lung cancer weeks after losing son Andy, 65

LARRY King’s daughter, Chaia, is reportedly dead at 52 after losing a battle with lung cancer just weeks after his son, Andy, “died suddenly.”

The 86-year-old television icon is recovering from a stroke that leaves him unable to fly from Los Angeles to Florida for the funerals, according to Daily Mail.

Larry’s granddaughter, Jillian, 31, told the outlet that the star’s 65-year-old son died unexpectedly on July 28 from what they believe was a heart attack.

Just three weeks later, Larry’s 52-year-old daughter passed away from lung cancer.

Jillian told the outlet that everyone in her family is “feeling pretty bad and broken.”

She added of her grandfather: “Larry is really hurt and upset. He was very sick last year.

“His kids were all taking very close care of him. He’s upset that he’s lost them now.”

Larry is recovering after suffering from a near-fatal stroke in March 2019 that left him in a coma for two weeks.

Due to still being unable to travel, the Los Angeles resident will not be able to fly across the country for his kids funeral service.

Jillian – who is the daughter of Andy – said she was out of town when her father unexpectedly passed away.

“We’re assuming it was a heart attack but there wasn’t ever an autopsy,” she told the publication.

She added: “I was in disbelief when I heard. Chaia, with everything she was going through, was more expected.

“At least we had time to prepare. But there was no warning with him. It was a shock.”

Chaia co-wrote a children’s book – titled titled Daddy Day, Daughter Day – with her famous father in 1997.

In February, the legendary interviewer opened up to People about how his perspective on life has changed following his severe stroke.

“I have less of a fear of dying now. I’m 86 and it is what it is,” he told People.

“I just want to keep working until the end. I’d like to die at work – I’ll retire right there!”

He first revealed the health scare months after it happened in November last year.

“I had a stroke. Everything got better except my left foot and I have been rehabbing that every day.

“And they tell me I’ll be walking by Christmas. Not bad, I can walk with a walker, too.”

Larry – who has been married seven times – shares Chai and Andy with his third wife, Alene Akins.

He also has son, Larry Jr, 58, from his brief marriage to Annette Kaye.

The talk show host’s longest marriage comest from his most recent spouse, Shawn King.

The couple share sons Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20.

Larry married the 60-year-old in 1997 however, the pair filed for divorce in August 2019.

In 2010, they also filed to legally separate but reconciled soon after.

More to follow…

