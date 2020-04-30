Larsa Pippen, 45, wears a bikini to pose with her pet pooch at home in LA

Larsa Pippen has sported another string bikini for her Instagram followers.

On Sunday the pal of Kim Kardashian posed in a teeny suit as she stood by her swimming pool while spending time with her kids at her Los Angeles estate as she self-isolates from COVID-19.

This time the pinup had a co-star: Her little purse dog. ‘Meet my baby Cruz,’ she wrote to her nearly 2M followers.

The beauty – who said on Sunday she was baking pumpkin pie from scratch for her kids – wore a colorful suit that highlighted her very toned curves.

Her hair was worn down and she had on oversized sunglasses while flashing an enviable tan.

The little dog was cuddled in her arms as he took his snapshot.

The 45-year-old reality TV star looked heavenly earlier this month.

The estranged wife of Scottie Pippen posted a sultry image that looked magazine cover worthy.

Surprisingly, the winning snap was taken by her 12-year-old daughter Sophia, who is already famous thanks to her turn on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors.

The looker had on a black string bikini that proved Larsa has been working out plenty during these dark days.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians guest star had a flat tummy and sculpted legs thanks to her yoga sessions.

And the pal of Jonathan Cheban looked nicely made up with nude lipstick and carefully lined eyebrows.

Her hands were up, securing her Barbie half ponytail as lounge chairs were seen behind her.

Pippen wanted her followers to know it was her mini me who took the photo: ‘Photo cred: @sophiapippen33.’

And on Monday the star shared a collection of photos from when she was at Coachella in past years.

Coachella has been moved due to COVID-19. So far there are over 22K deaths in the US alone and over 115K worldwide.

In March she shared an older sexy bikini picture on Instagram.

The TV vet, who is known for her role on The Real Housewives of Miami, looked great as she posed on a beach.

She captioned the image with the words: ‘My happy place, I can’t wait to get back.’

Her latest post comes as the world has been confined to their homes under ‘lockdown’ in a bid to curb the spread of COVID:19

With fears that the deadly coronavirus pandemic could go on for months, the world has been looking forward to returning to a sense of normality.

Larsa looked incredible in her black piece which had a triangle-shaped bikini top and matching high-leg bottoms which were cut into a V-shape.

She adjusted her hair, which was styled into a half-up pony and hid her eyes behind designer sunglasses.

Larsa, who boasts 1.9million followers on social media, filed for divorce from her husband of 20 years, Scottie Pippen, in 2018.

Back in 2017, Scottie filed for divorce and later dismissed the case.

‘[We] are really best friends,’ she said during an interview with Us Weekly back in December.

‘Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way. We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important.’

The two share their children: Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 18, Justin, 14, and Sophia, 12.

‘We are obsessed with our kids. Scottie and I are both the same in a lot of ways. Family always comes first.’