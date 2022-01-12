Larsa Pippen Discloses Her Opinions on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian were best friends until they weren’t anymore.

Fans noticed the entire Kardashian family had quietly unfollowed Larsa on social media in July 2020, prompting reports of a fallout.

Then, a few months later, The Real Housewives of Miami star addressed the issue directly, admitting that she and Kim had a “different type of relationship” than before, and seemingly insinuating that Kim’s then-husband Ye was involved in the rift.

Larsa is now speaking out about where she and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum are at right now.

Larsa revealed exclusively on E! News’ Daily Pop on Wednesday, January. “We’re in a really good place,” she said.

12. If you’re looking for a

“I feel like Kanye and I had a little situation…he reached out to me and apologized, and I think we’re in a good place right now,” she says.

Larsa previously stated, “If your husband feels threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person.” It’s unclear how Ye came into the situation at first.

According to Larsa’s update, any alleged drama is now in the past.

Larsa even weighed in on Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson.

“All I want is for everyone to be happy,” she said on Daily Pop.

“I’m happy if you’re happy.”

Larsa recently finalized her divorce from Scottie Pippen, despite the fact that the 20-year-old couple had already divorced five years before.

“It felt like the world’s longest divorce,” she said.

“I kept thinking to myself, ‘Is this ever going to end?'”

Scotty Pippen Jr., 21, Preston Pippen, 19, Justin Pippen, 17, and Sophia Pippen, 13, are the couple’s four children.

Larsa confessed, “We’re best friends.”

“We’re both co-parents.”

We have a special bond.

I’d donate a kidney to Scottie if he said he needed one.

I’m crazy about him.”

Despite the fact that she left the show after the first season, the reality TV star can currently be seen on Peacock’s rebooted fourth season of RHOM.

Larsa explained on Daily Pop, “I felt like my kids were younger and I was in a marriage, so I just didn’t want to expose too much of my personal life.”

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Larsa Pippen Reveals Where She Stands With Kim Kardashian and Her Thoughts on Pete Davidson