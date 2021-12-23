In the wake of her ‘feud’ with her family and ex-BFF Kim Kardashian, RHOM’s Larsa Pippen has promised to tell her “side of the story.”

In the wake of her ‘feud’ with her family and ex-BFF Kim Kardashian, RHOM’s Larsa Pippen has vowed to tell her “side of the story.”

The REAL Housewives of Miami’s Larsa Pippen has promised to tell her “side of the story” following her fallout with ex-BFF Kim Kardashian and the family’s “feud.”

Larsa and Kim may have found a way to work things out after the RHOM star claimed she was “living her best life” without Kim around.

Larsa, 47, told Entertainment Tonight that “I never give my side of the story.”

“I’m the type of friend or acquaintance who never tells the whole story.”

She continued, “Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place.”

I really like them (the Kardashians), and I really like her.

“All I can say for them is best wishes.”

They appear to only want the best for me.”

Larsa had a long relationship with Kim and the Kardashians before their mysterious split in 2019.

Larsa later blamed her estrangement from her BFF on Kanye West in 2020, claiming he felt “threatened” by her.

Larsa also denied rumors that she was dating Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, at the time.

Kim and Kanye appear to be on the mend following their split.

Larsa, on the other hand, seemed to have a different perspective on Kim earlier this month.

She admitted that she was doing much better without her and that the drama surrounding the Kardashian family had passed her by.

With the divorce of her husband of over 20 years, Scottie Pippen, and a feud with her former best friend Kim, Larsa’s life has changed dramatically in recent years.

Larsa and the Kardashians were so enraged with each other on social media last July that they all unfollowed her.

While she was a guest on Hollywood Unlocked, she discussed how they all had a “fallout,” explaining that they all went to “a weird, ugly place” and were unable to repair their friendships.

“People thought I wouldn’t make it without Scottie,” she said on RHOM, holding up a photo of herself and Kim.

People assumed that I wouldn’t be able to make it without the assistance of some old friends.

“I’m amazing,” says the narrator.

“All I want to do is live my best life, have fun, and do whatever I want without fear of repercussion.”

While Larsa said she’s doing “great” without Kim as a BFF, the founder of Skims denied that she had recently shaded Larsa.

The 41-year-old captioned a selfie, “They can steal your recipe, but the sauce won’t taste the same,” prompting a flurry of responses from fans trying to figure out who she was referring to…

