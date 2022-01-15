Larsa Pippen of RHOM opens up about her Malik Beasley romance and says she’s ‘trying to avoid’ dating athletes.

It’s as if you’re turning over a new leaf.

Larsa Pippen has dated a few basketball players in the past, but she’s ready to branch out.

“It’s almost like a nurse and a doctor — if you’re a nurse and have worked in a hospital, you’re more likely to have friends who are doctors,” the 47-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, January 12.

“I feel like I’ve been in the basketball world for such a long time that I’m just surrounded by it.”

In November 2018, she divorced her ex-husband, former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen.

Larsa filed for divorce more than three years ago, and the couple’s divorce was finalized earlier this month.

Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 19, Justin, 16, and Sophia, 13, are the four children of the former spouses.

When it comes to dating professional athletes, the Chicago native continued, “It’s not like I go looking for it.”

“It’s just there, you know?” says the narrator.

The Larsa Marie founder moved on with Malik Beasley, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, after her split from six-time NBA champion, 56.

When the Georgia native, 25, was still married to Montana Yao in November 2020, the two were first linked.

Larsa and Beasley split up less than six months later.

“I’m trying to stay away from athletes,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Us about her dating plans in the future.

“If that’s the case, I’m definitely avoiding athletes.”

Larsa went on to say that she “kind of” regrets her relationship with Beasley, who apologized publicly to Yao, 24, for calling the relationship “childish.”

“I don’t want to give my previous relationship too much life,” Larsa explained.

“I simply believe that you learn from all of your mistakes.”

Every day, you improve, and I just feel like I’m a better person today than I was yesterday.”

Larsa admitted to Scottie occasionally weighing in on her new relationships during a December 2021 episode of RHOM, and he didn’t approve of Beasley.

She told costar Lisa Hochstein, “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail, he sent it to me.”

‘Go ahead, talk to these losers,’ he says.

After a gun-wielding incident in September 2020, the former Denver Nuggets player was arrested.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

RHOM’s Larsa Pippen Reveals Whether She Regrets Malik Beasley Romance, Says She’s ‘Trying to Avoid’ Dating Athletes