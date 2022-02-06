Larsa Pippen of the Real Housewives of Miami: What’s in My Bag?

Larsa Pippen’s Hermès Birken bag is her go-to accessory, and it’s the ideal piece to have on hand in hot Miami or sunny Los Angeles.

The reality star admits that she can’t “live without” her phone and her Stay Glossy lip gloss, which she wears on Peacock’s The Real Housewives of Miami.

Pippen reveals more about what’s inside her Birken, a practical bag for anyone who needs to go from day to night.

“Without my phone, I’d never be able to enjoy myself.”

Of course, every Instagram model is required to wear a ring light.

It is critical that you have adequate lighting.”

“I walk my dogs a lot, and I always feel like you never know what kind of coyotes or what might attack you.”

“As a result, I always carry my [Sabre Tactical pepper spray] mace.”

A Makeup Must”If you’re going to live in Miami, you have to be glistening, shining, and sexy [with Tom Ford Shimmering Body Oil].”

When it’s hot outside, nothing beats glistening skin.”

Day to Night”Larsa Marie jewelry, you must always have some kind of fabulous jewelry on hand just in case I go from day to night.

I keep some earrings in my bag at all times.”

“Popcorn, because my life is a movie,” says the narrator.

“I need to eat something at all times.”

Watch the video above to see what else is in Pippen’s bag, including her Tom Ford perfume and silk face mask.

