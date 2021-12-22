Larsa Pippen teases that she’ll reveal her’side of the story’ after Kim Kardashian’s ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ fallout.

Larsa Pippen teases that she’ll share her’side of the story’ after Kim Kardashian’s ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ fallout.

Larsa Pippen teased that her return to The Real Housewives of Miami has made her more vocal, particularly about her drama with former BFF Kim Kardashian.

“I’m not one to tell my side of the story.

On Tuesday, December 21, the 47-year-old reality TV star told Entertainment Tonight that she is “always the kind of friend or whatever” who “doesn’t really give her side of the story.”

“This gives me a chance to tell my side of the story, which I was really looking forward to.”

Her fellow Housewives on the Peacock revival have been talking about the Chicago native, who debuted on season 1 of the original Bravo series in 2011.

Adriana de Moura, for example, has made numerous comments about Pippen’s appearance and her drama with Kardashian, 41.

During one episode’s confessional, the 56-year-old star said, “Is that Larsa?”

“We haven’t kept in touch in a long time.

Her appearance is unusual.

Her boobs are a little bigger.

Her butt is even bigger than mine.

She’s turning into a Kim Kardashian clone, in my opinion.”

“Larsa left Miami, but the minute the Kardashians shunned her out, now she’s back in the group and trying to really regain our friendship and trust,” the Brazil native later added.

So there’s some enigma there, and I’m intrigued.”

Pippen, who left RHOM after one season, told the outlet that her co-star’s comments about the Skims founder didn’t surprise her.

“I kind of expected it,” she said of being the most talked about RHOM star, adding that de Moura is the team’s “weasel.”

“[She’s] like a younger sibling who annoys you the entire time you’re at home.”

“She’s the crew’s weasel,” Pippen joked.

Pippen’s friendship with the California native was already being discussed ahead of her return to RHOM, dating back to April 2020, when eagle-eyed fans noticed the Kardashian sisters unfollowing her and vice versa.

In November 2020, the Larsa Marie founder spoke out about the drama, citing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s now-estranged husband, Kanye West, as one of the main reasons they were no longer close.

“If Kanye feels the same way he does about himself and Kim.

