Last-Minute Changes and Shoe Secrets (Exclusive) Behind the Scenes of Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl Look

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show featured drama, glitz, glamour, and soul from Mary J Blige!

As she performed alongside Dr. Dre, the queen of hip-hop and soul wowed in a custom Dundas look.

Halftime show at So-Fi Stadium featuring Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.

ET spoke with Mary J’s stylist, Jason Rembert, about how the gleaming ensemble came together.

Mary J wore a white and silver custom long sleeve crop top with lace-up detailing, paired with matching boy-shorts, a fedora style hat, Dundas by Sergio Rossi crystal toe cap thigh-high boots, and car gloves, all embellished with silver animalier patterned mirrors, Swarovski crystals, and pearl beadwork for her epic performance, during which she belted “Family Affair” and “No

“I reached out to some of my favorite designers and put together this great mood board that embodies Mary J Blige right now, who she was as an artist, and with her album out right now to kind of be in unison with that,” he says.

“It was important for her to be herself, and whatever brand she collaborated with as a collaboration rather than as her design.”

So it was cool, great color-wise; we’re always pushing for color, but we didn’t go with a bright color the way I expected.”

Rembert reveals that for the Super Bowl, they created five different looks before settling on what she wore.

Instead of silver and cream, the outfit she wore was purple.

He explains, “The same look, different color.”

“She went with the cream.”

“From the start, Mary could sense it.

“I just knew the cream would be hot, and I knew it would work,” Rembert says.

“Sometimes it’s not about doing what you want, it’s about doing what’s best for us as a team, and we’re all doing what’s best for Mary.”

On this, Mary was extremely helpful.

Her earrings are from her Sis Love jewelry line, which she also has a clothing line.

She’s wearing diamond-encrusted hoops and a custom chain, both of which she debuted, so those are the things that are true to her.

I didn’t work with any other jeweler but her, and it was a fantastic experience.

