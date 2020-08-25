Last minute cheap August holidays to quarantine-free Greece, Turkey and Italy

GREECE and Turkey have avoided being put onto the UK quarantine list and both countries continue to welcome Brits on holiday.

Croatia, however, was added last night, meaning thousands of Brits face a battle to get home before the UK quarantine is enforced from 4am tomorrow.

Croatia has seen soaring rates of infection in recent weeks and the country’s seven-day cumulative number of daily cases now stands at 30 per 100,000 people

Using data from the European Centre for Diseases Prevention and Control (ECDC), any country which has more than 20 new cases per 100,000 population, over a period of seven days, is at risk of being removed from the UK safe list.

If numbers fail to go down, then quarantine restrictions are likely to be enforced, along with a non-essential travel ban.

According to travel expert Paul Charles, CEO of PC Agency, Greece’s number is 14.1, while Turkey currently sits 10.6.

Italy, one of the few European holiday hotspots popular with Brits to remain off the quarantine list, has seen dwindling numbers as well, with figures at just 5.9.

This means Brits can grab a bargain last-minute holiday if they want to head abroad, with cheap deals for flights, hotels and transfers.

For example, deals to Greece and Turkey start from just £130pp with TUI if flying on August 30, with accommodation and flights included.

Caution is advised, as travel restrictions can change at the last minute – although package holiday providers offer ATOL protection meaning they will fly you back if you are stranded abroad.

Here are the best last minute deals to Greece, Turkey and Italy flying within the next week.