Last Night’s Best Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet and Beyond

See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond from Last Night

The stars always serve up a healthy dose of style inspiration, whether they’re out and about in town or getting ready for a big event.

Because celebrities dress to impress, whether they’re sprinting home from the gym or walking the red carpet in stilettos.

While red carpets are typically filled with gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gowns, Balenciaga frocks, and Miu Miu numbers, it’s important not to discount celebs’ stellar street style.

Hailey Baldwin is one actress who never disappoints.

In January 2022, the Yves Saint Laurent ambassador, who works with stylist Karla Welch, was spotted in California wearing an outfit straight out of a Matrix film.

From low rise jeans and sneakers to sexy, sleek, and simple black dresses, the Youtube star proved that she can look just as good in casual wear as she can in couture.

Baldwin’s friends seem to have a thing for looking good, as Kendall Jenner was spotted looking just as good the same week.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who works with stylist Dani Michelle, wore a variety of looks.

Tequila 818’s founder looked incredibly stylish, from her black leather square-toe boots to her brown oversized blazer.

While neutrals will never go out of style, celebrities will occasionally add a splash of color to their outfits.

Pussycat Doll singer Ashley Roberts, for example, looked stunning in a hot pink midi-length gown and matching trench coat in January 2022.

She also upped the ante with her accessories, opting for a red Bottega Veneta Kelly bag and matching patent leather pumps.

Continue scrolling to see all of these looks, as well as more of the fabulous fashion that celebrities wear on a regular basis.

We’ve rounded up the best-dressed stars of 2022, from Tilda Swinton to Larsa Pippen.

Whether they’re out and about in town or on their way to somewhere.

