Later this month, Chick-fil-A will be closed for a full weekend.

Later this month, Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend.

Customers will be unable to eat at Chick-fil-A for an entire weekend later this month, as the chain will close on Saturday, Dec.

Christmas Day is December 25.

According to WTHR News, the fast-food chain will be closed over the Christmas holiday weekend.

On Christmas Day, which falls on a Saturday, Chick-fil-A will be closed.

Sundays are always closed at Chick-fil-A.

While some fast-food restaurants will be open over the holidays, Chick-fil-A will be closed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an ongoing impact on many Chick-fil-A locations across the country.

As a result, Chick-fil-A’s two-day Christmas closure will provide much-needed rest for employees.

Chick-fil-A is well-known for not operating on Sundays.

Truett Cathy, the founder of Chick-fil-A, decided to close all of the restaurants on Sundays because of his faith, according to Business Insider.

“Closing our business on Sunday, the Lord’s Day, is our way of honoring God and showing our loyalty to Him,” he wrote in his book Eat Mor Chikin: Inspire More People. Cathy went on to say about his decision, “My brother Ben and I closed our first restaurant on the first Sunday after we opened in 1946, and my children have committed to closing our restaurants on Sundays long after I’m gone.”

Because of our loyalty, I believe God honors our decision and provides us with unexpected opportunities to do greater work for Him.” Cathy’s grandson, Andrew Cathy, currently serves as the CEO of Chick-fil-A.

While higher-ups are adamant about keeping Chick-fil-A closed on Sundays, it comes at a cost.

According to 247 Wall Street, Chick-fil-A likely loses around (dollar)1 billion per year by closing its restaurants on Sundays.

Despite the fact that they could earn a billion dollars more per year, they are unlikely to open the locations on that specific day.

So, for the time being, you’ll have to make other fast-food plans on Sundays.

