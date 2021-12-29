Latest from Queen Elizabeth: Royal Family fans agree that Charlotte is a SPITTING IMAGE of the monarch when she was a baby.

Pubs, bars, and clubs could stay open until the early hours of the morning to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over a bank holiday weekend next year, which is good news for Brits.

Over the extended bank holiday weekend, Home Secretary Priti Patel wants to extend licensing hours from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Royal Mint has created two new coins in honor of the monarch’s 70th year on the throne to get us excited for the Platinum Jubilee.

A 50p coin and a £5 crown have been released to commemorate the occasion, with the 50p coin featuring a portrait of the Queen designed by artist Jody Clark.

The £5 crown, designed by John Bergdhal, has a regal design with the Royal Arms’ quartered shield in the center.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s death, the Sussexes’ explosive Oprah interview, and concerns about the Queen’s health made 2021 a difficult year for the Windsors.

Philip, the royal patriarch, spent a month in hospital and had heart surgery before returning to Windsor in March, but he died peacefully on April 9 at the age of 99.

The Queen described it as a “period of great sadness,” but expressed her gratitude for the tributes paid to her 73-year-old husband and the support and kindness shown to her family.

In mourning for Philip, the monarch sat alone in a face mask, socially separated from her loved ones, at the duke’s funeral, despite Covid restrictions.

The Queen resumed her duties as head of state and appeared in public for the State Opening of Parliament a few weeks later.

But, against the backdrop of family drama, she was grieving for the loss of her faithful consort.

While Philip was still in hospital, Harry and Meghan aired personal feuds on a public stage in a bombshell television interview with Oprah Winfrey from California.

According to a royal expert, shortly before Christmas, Prince Harry wrote an emotional letter to the family of a fallen military hero that “tells you where his head is at.”

Nathan Hunt served in Afghanistan with Harry in 2008, but tragically committed suicide in 2018 after suffering from severe mental health issues that his parents believe were related to his military service.

Nathan’s parents approached Harry in the hopes of having their son’s name added to an armed forces memorial, and in a response letter, The Duke wrote: “I deeply empathise with what your family is going through and…

