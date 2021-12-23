Latest Meghan Markle Christmas card – First look at baby Lilibet Diana as Archie, who looks EXACTLY like Prince Harry.

The latest Meghan Markle Christmas card reveals the first ever glimpse of baby Lilibet Diana as Archie, who resembles Prince Harry EXACTLY.

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry have unveiled their official Christmas card for 2021, which features the world’s first look at baby Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept their tradition of unveiling the card on December 23rd, but it was a day earlier than in previous years.

Lilibet Diana, Meghan and Harry’s second child, is featured in an adorable scene this year.

Meghan holds Lilibet aloft, giggling, while Archie and Harry sit beside them, smiling.

Archie is dressed in a smart white shirt and has a full head of red hair, just like his father Harry.

For the most up-to-date news and gossip on Meghan Markle, visit our live blog.

In a sweet family Christmas card, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry show off their baby Lilibet for the first time.

The Sussexes looked stunning in the first photo of the foursome, with Meghan holding her daughter and Harry encircling Archie with his arm.

“We welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world this year, 2021,” the card read.

“Archie created a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili created a family for us.”

According to an expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still find a way to spend the holidays with The Queen.

On his YouTube channel earlier this month, royal correspondent Neil Sean discussed how the Royal Family will celebrate Christmas this year.

“There will be some gifts,” Neil stated, “but it will be very formal.”

“[The Queen] is far too gracious to exclude [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] from the gift package.”

The gift opening, however, will take place “at a distance,” not over Zoom calls, according to the expert.

Over safety concerns, the Queen is said to have asked Prince William to stop flying in helicopters with the rest of his family.

According to royal commentator Russell Myers, the Duke of Cambridge will most likely follow his grandmother’s advice.

“There’s an old age rule that members of the Royal Family don’t travel together,” Mr Myers told ITV’s This Morning. “The reason is because if disaster strikes, you could potentially have the line of succession obliterated.”

“It’s about time you took your hand off the controls, split the family up when you travel, whether it’s up to Norfolk or abroad,” the Queen is said to have whispered in William’s ear.

“The reason for this is that if tragedy struck the Cambridges, Prince Harry would be forced to return and assume the line of succession.”

“That would obviously be quite…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.