Latest Meghan Markle news: At Archie’s ’emotional literacy’ nursery, the royal couple’s status ‘doesn’t bother parents.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship status ‘doesn’t bother parents’ at Archie’s ’emotional literacy’ nursery, according to the latest news.

According to reports, parents at Archie’s nursery ‘don’t care’ about Meghan and Harry’s royal ties.

The couple’s 2-year-old son has started attending a nursery near their Montecito home, where he will learn about “emotional literacy,” as well as mental health and environmental issues.

A parent at the nursery told the Mirror that Harry and Meghan blend in as regulars on the school run and haven’t “made a fuss” about their celebrity.

“Harry frequently drops Archie off and picks him up, and appears to be a good father,” they continued.

All of the parents were unobtrusive in their welcoming of Harry and Meghan.

Archie is just like any other kid to the other kids.

“They have no idea his parents are royalty and are unlikely to care unless Meghan is a Disney princess.”

For the most up-to-date information on Meghan Markle, visit our live blog.

Police should question Prince Andrew about his knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s child sex trafficking, according to a top lawyer.

Anything linking them to the United Kingdom, according to former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal, must be thoroughly investigated.

Mr Afzal, the ex-Chief Crown Prosecutor for the north west of England, urged cops last night to go a step further and investigate all alleged crimes “without fear or favor,” according to The Express.

“The Met said in 2015, then in 2019, then again in 2021 that it had reviewed the allegations and came to the conclusion that there were no offences,” said Mr Afzal, who overturned a CPS decision not to charge several of the Rochdale child grooming suspects in 2012.

“However, it did leave the door open for further investigation if new information became available.”

“I can’t think of anything more significant than Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction for her role in this paedophile ring – so it needs to look into it properly now to regain public trust.”

The Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate her milestone birthday next week in a “low-key” manner, according to a royal expert.

“Kate and William are not the type to go away to celebrate on their own and leave the kids at home,” royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK!

“I believe Kate’s birthday will be similar to Christmas in that it will be low-key and solely about the family.”

Because the Duke of Sussex is competing in the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to return to the United Kingdom in the spring.

The podcast Pod Save the Queen is hosted by…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.