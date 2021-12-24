Latest Meghan Markle news – Fans are stunned by Archie’s ‘amazing’ Prince Harry-like red hair.

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry’s official Christmas card for 2021 has been released, and it features the world’s first glimpse of baby Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept their tradition of unveiling the card on December 23rd, but it was a day earlier than in previous years.

Meghan and Harry’s second child, Lilibet Diana, is featured in a cute scene this year.

Meghan holds Lilibet aloft, giggling, while Archie and Harry sit nearby, smiling.

Archie is dressed in a smart white shirt and has a full head of red hair, just like his father Harry.

For the most up-to-date information on Meghan Markle, visit our live blog.

The Queen also ensures that Windsor Castle receives special treatment in the run-up to Christmas.

Previously, staff were seen putting up Christmas trees at Windsor Castle, which looked magnificent.

Traditional 15-foot Nordmann Fir trees from Windsor Great Park are erected in the Crimson Drawing Room, while a 20-foot version is erected in St George’s Chapel, according to festive photographs.

Buckingham Palace is decorated with giant 20-foot Christmas trees and twinkling fairy lights every year by the Queen, who keeps them up until January.

Through the royal family’s Instagram page, royal fans were able to see the ornate display in Buckingham Palace’s Marble Hall.

The decorations are similarly lavish at Kate Middleton and Prince William’s residence, Kensington Palace.

Outside their beautiful home, the family usually has a 30-foot tree that is decked out in lights and looks fit for royalty.

According to a royal commentator, The Queen has been having nightmares about Prince Harry inheriting the throne if something bad happens to Prince William’s family.

In The New Zealand Herald, royal commentator Daniela Elser questioned whether Harry would “dismantle” the institution “for which he has shown no respect or interest.”

Daniela was also curious about how he would reshape or remake the organization that “he blames for so many of his problems and so much of his unhappiness.”

“Given Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s raucous and pique-fuelled bombardment of the palace this year, it would be understandable if even the remotest possibility of the monarchy ending up in their hands kept his Gan Gan awake at night,” she said.

The Queen will hold a thanksgiving service in honor of Prince Philip next year.

She has agreed to hold an event at Westminster in the spring to commemorate the Duke of Edinburgh’s life and achievements…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.