Latest Meghan Markle news: The Royal Family is concerned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will turn Prince Philip’s memorial into a Harry and Meg show.

The Royal Family is concerned that Prince Philip’s memorial will be turned into a Harry and Meg show, according to Meghan Markle’s latest news.

According to reports, the Queen rejected an “inappropriate” plan hatched by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to improve their living arrangements.

After becoming engaged, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were famously installed at Harry’s cottage at Kensington Palace.

However, once they were married, the couple decided they needed a bigger place to raise a family and devised a bizarre scheme to raise their living standards.

According to the Sunday Times, the couple approached the Queen about moving into Windsor Castle, which she deemed “inappropriate” and instead gave them Frogmore Cottage.

“There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments within Windsor Castle that the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things,” Hugo Vickers told the Express.

“However, I understand why having a young family live there might not be entirely appropriate.”

According to a royal expert, members of the Royal Family will “breathe a sigh of relief” if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not attend Prince Philip’s memorial service.

The Sussexes’ absence, according to Ingrid Seward, Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine, will keep the spring tribute from becoming a “Harry and Meghan show.”

Officials at the Palace are planning a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in the spring to commemorate Prince Philip’s death last April.

However, it is understood that Harry, 37, is unwilling to fly here without armed guards with Meghan, 40, Archie, two, and Lilibet, seven months old.

“I think if they choose not to come, everyone will breathe a sigh of relief,” Ingrid Seward said.

“We don’t want it to turn into the Harry and Meghan show because it’s Prince Philip’s thanksgiving.”

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry will speak out publicly about his police protection dispute.

Angela Levin, a royal author who wrote a biography on Harry, believes the Duke will speak out about the feud in an interview.

“I believe he will bring up [the security row]in an interview,” Ms Levin said.

“I believe he will fit whatever he is doing into the public eye.”

“Everything has been kept under wraps.

“It might be too late [to include it in the memoir], but he won’t keep it quiet for long.

“It’s just another way for him to demonstrate that he isn’t respected.”

