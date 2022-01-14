Latest news from Queen Elizabeth: Charles IGNORES questions about disgraced Prince Andrew as Her Majesty severs ties with the Duke of Edinburgh.

Latest Queen Elizabeth news: Charles IGNORES questions about disgraced Prince Andrew as Her Majesty severs ties with the Duke of Edinburgh.

It has been claimed that the Queen stripped Prince Andrew of his title because she was afraid that not doing so would DESTROY the royal family.

Following the sex assault scandal, the Queen STRIPPED the Duke of York of his military and HRH honours.

Buckingham Palace broke the shocking news on Thursday evening, just days after a US judge ruled that the abuse allegations against him should go to trial.

According to the Daily Mail, the Queen felt she had no choice but to make the “ruthless and quick” decision for the institution’s sake.

Her Majesty is said to have “widely discussed” what to do with Andrew with her family, with Prince Charles and Prince William said to have been “instrumental” in influencing her final decision on Wednesday.

Prince Andrew was summoned to Windsor Castle for a 90-minute meeting with the Queen yesterday, driven there by his personal lawyer Gary Bloxsome, who was reportedly unable to enter the building and had to wait in the car.

As he toured a storm-battered country estate the day after the Duke of York was stripped of his honorary military titles and gave up his HRH style, the Prince of Wales refused to answer questions about his younger brother’s position.

The Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages were returned to the Queen on Thursday evening, according to Buckingham Palace.

Andrew’s motion to dismiss a civil sexual assault case against him was denied by an American judge, who ruled that the case could go to trial.

A reporter pressed Charles, who is the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, on the issue as he met people involved in the clean-up operation following Storm Arwen in the north east of the country.

A reporter asked him about Andrew’s position, but the Prince of Wales ignored the question and went on to shake hands with some of the people he was meeting in the storm-ravaged country estate.

