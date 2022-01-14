Latest news from Queen Elizabeth: Charles REFUSES to answer questions about Prince Andrew’s case, as Her Majesty severs ties with the Duke of Edinburgh.

It has been claimed that the Queen stripped Prince Andrew of his title because she was afraid that failing to do so would DESTROY the royal family.

Following the sex assault scandal, the Queen STRIPPED the Duke of York of his military and HRH honours.

Buckingham Palace revealed the shocking news on Thursday evening, just days after a US judge ruled that the abuse allegations against him should go to trial.

According to the Daily Mail, the Queen felt she had no choice but to make the “ruthless and swift” decision for the good of the Royal Family as an institution.

Her Majesty is said to have “widely discussed” what to do with Andrew with her family, with Prince Charles and Prince William said to have played a “key role” in influencing the final decision she made on Wednesday.

Prince Andrew was summoned to Windsor Castle for a 90-minute meeting with the Queen yesterday, accompanied by his personal lawyer Gary Bloxsome, who was reportedly unable to enter the building and was forced to wait in the car.

PRINCE Andrew now faces being ejected from his 31-bedroom Georgian mansion and losing his police protection.

The Queen Mother’s old home, Royal Lodge, is three miles from Windsor Castle and would be worth at least £30 million if sold on the open market.

The prince could move into Harry and Meghan’s old gaff at Frogmore Cottage if he is kicked out, as their lease expires in April.

His demotion could also mean he loses his 24-hour police protection and will have to pay for his own security.

It’s the latest setback for Duke, who is facing a sex-case trial in the United States.

He is unlikely to return to public life, according to sources.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the rape accuser of Prince Andrew, has stated that the “rich and powerful” will be held accountable if her case against the Duke proceeds.

“I’m pleased with Judge Kaplan’s ruling yesterday that allows my case against Prince Andrew to move forward,” Virginia wrote on Twitter.

“I’m glad I’ll have the opportunity to keep exposing the truth, and I’m grateful to my incredible legal team.”

“Their tenacity aids me in my quest for justice against those who have wronged me and so many others.”

“It has always been my mission to demonstrate that the wealthy and powerful are not above the law and must be held accountable.”

“I’m not walking this path by myself; I’m walking it with countless other survivors of sexual abuse and human trafficking,”…

