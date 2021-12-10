LATEST – Nick Cannon’s son lauds baby mama Alyssa Scott after Zen’s death from a brain tumor and Mariah Cary reaches out

LATEST – After Zen’s death from a brain tumor, Mariah Cary reaches out to Nick Cannon’s son.

Following their son’s Zen death from a brain tumor, Nick Cannon has praised Alyssa Scott, revealing that Mariah Carey reached out to him privately.

On his talk show, the 41-year-old star revealed that his son had died of a brain tumor over the weekend.

He was five months old at the time.

When Nick talked about his son on the show, he started crying.

“I lost my youngest son over the weekend to a condition called hydrocephalus…brain cancer.”

“It’s a difficult situation to be in.”

And I’m here with my therapist, who has been assisting us.”

On June 23, Nick and model Alyssa Scott welcomed their son Zen.

“I know a lot of people have been wondering how she’s doing,” Nick told Zen’s mother’s viewers on Wednesday.

“She’s doing it in five-minute increments,” says the narrator.

How much money does Nick Cannon have?

Cannon is worth an estimated (dollar)30 million as of 2021, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This figure is based on his various hosting gigs over the years, as well as his various music and acting roles.

Cannon has worked in a variety of roles on television and is currently the host of The Masked Singer.

He is also the founder of the N’Credible Entertainment record label.

Alyssa Scott, a mother, shares a photographer’s ode to Zen.

Photographer Candice Berman also posted a clip of Nick revealing the tragic loss of son Zen to her Instagram Story, along with a tribute.

“Zen, you are so loved,” she wrote alongside the moving video.

“He’s the sweetest little boy.”

“Prayers for @itsalyssaemm and @nickcannon,” says the user.

After Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott announced the death of their son Zen on Tuesday, the two shared tributes to their late child.

On her Instagram Story, the model shared a few sweet photos and videos of Zen before also sharing a post by photographer Candice Berman.

“I had the honor of photographing Zen Cannon when he was a newborn as well as when he was a couple months old,” she wrote alongside a gallery of pictures of the newborn.

“What a beautiful, sweet baby boy he has, and what a strong mother he has.”

“I feel so fortunate to have met him and his mother,” the photographer continued.

“I can’t even imagine what his mother and father are going through right now.”

“I’m sending them and their family nothing but love and prayers.”

‘Lead with love,’ they say.

