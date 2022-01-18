Laura Coates, Alex Trebek’s ‘Jeopardy!’ host pick, claims she was “told no.”

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of Jeopardy!, said he thought Laura Coates would be a great replacement before his death, but she claims she was never given the chance to try out for the job.

On Monday, January 17, the CNN commentator told Tamron Hall, “I asked for the opportunity when the time came, when they were looking for people to possibly fill in.”

“I certainly raised my hand and knocked on doors, only to be met with closed doors.”

I had requested the opportunity.

‘No,’ they said.

When asked who he thought would be a good candidate to replace him, Trebek, who died in November 2020 at the age of 80, mentioned Coates’ name for the first time in July 2018.

During a February 2019 appearance in New York City, he mentioned her once more.

For her part, the legal analyst was surprised that the Canadian was familiar with her work, but she was flattered that he did.

“I was as surprised as everyone else when he first said it… and I was ecstatic when he said my name,” she told reporters on Monday.

“I thought to myself, ‘My God.’

This person, who I’ve been watching my whole life, doesn’t even know my name, let alone thinks I’m worthy of filling his shoes — which, frankly, can’t be filled.'”

The search for a new host has been fraught with drama since Trebek’s death left a vacancy on the long-running quiz show.

Former executive producer Mike Richards was hired to run the show in August after a series of rotating guest hosts took over for the first half of 2021, but he was forced to resign just nine days later due to discrimination allegations he faced while working on The Price Is Right.

The former Wheel of Fortune producer, 46, wrote in an internal memo at the time, “It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter.”

“As I mentioned last week, I was ecstatic to be asked to host the syndicated show and delighted to have the opportunity to broaden my responsibilities.

However, it has become clear over the last few days that continuing as host would be just as challenging.

