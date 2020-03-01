Laura Mundy says she was banned from Tinder as users reported her profile as fake 

A singleton has revealed how she found herself banned from Tinder after receiving an influx of messages asking if she was a catfish.

Laura Mundy, 21, from Leeds, who has only ever been on ‘one date with a co-worker’, was so keen to find her perfect match she even invested in the ‘plus’ version, costing her £7.99 a month.

But the HR administrator was shocked when she tried to log in to her account and was met with a message informing her that she was banned for ‘activity which violates the terms of use’.

Laura claims that she was constantly receiving messages saying “you’re too good to be true”, and believes Tinder banned her because she’s ‘too fabulous’.

Speaking to Femail, she said: ‘I thought I’d try online dating to see if I could find someone to date as my friends have been on there before and been successful.

‘When I joined I had a mixture of filtered and unfiltered pictures.’

She continued: ‘I had so many messages saying I was a fake profile and I didn’t think anything of it, but the more messages I got I started to get quite annoyed with it.

‘I used to receive messages saying that I was a fake profile or using a model’s photos. I received endless messages like this even when I was on Instagram which I do not have anymore. I even received messages from verified people saying I can’t be a real profile and that I must be using a model’s photos.

‘As time went on clearly so many people reported me I got banned. I used to get messages like ‘ you’re too good to be true ‘ and ‘ you can’t be real’.

Revealing how she discovered the ban, she said:’I found out I was banned when I tried to reply to a couple of messages on Tinder and it would not let me reply.

‘I finally decided to log out and log back in to see if that would work, and that’s when the banned message came up.’

Claiming that she never heard back from Tinder, she added: ‘I was so confused so I went through the reasons of why I would have been banned, then I decided to try and appeal against it but I heard nothing back.

‘I was quite annoyed because nowadays most people meet each other through these dating apps and social Media.

‘I never received a explanation from tinder and when I tried to make a new account with my number it would not let me it came up with that I was banned.’

Tinder have been contacted for comment.