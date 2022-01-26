Laura Niemi Returns in Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Who Plays Jack’s Mother, Marilyn Pearson?

Laura Niemi Returns in Season 6 of “This Is Us” as Jack’s mother, Marilyn Pearson.

On January 1st,

The death of Jack’s mother, Marilyn, in This Is Us Season 6 will break everyone’s hearts.

If you need a refresher on the other Mrs., don’t worry.

Pearson is a company that specializes in education.

The character faded into the background early on, and she is still part of Jack’s backstory.

So, who plays Marilyn on This Is Us, and what happened to Jack’s mother before her season 6 return? Here’s everything you need to know about Laura Niemi and what’s next.

Milo Ventimiglia Says Jack's Episode Will 'Break Him' on 'This Is Us' Season 6

If you think Jack’s mother looks familiar, you’re probably right.

Prior to joining the cast of This Is Us to play Marilyn, Niemi had a number of roles.

Niemi has appeared in episodes of The Sopranos, The Mentalist, Criminal Minds, Private Practice, 90210, Hollywood Heights, Weeds, Castle, Rizzoli and Isles, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Veep, according to IMDb.

Meanwhile, the actor has appeared in a number of well-known soap operas, including All My Children, Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, and General Hospital.

Niemi will also appear in The Patient, a limited series on FX.

Marilyn hasn’t been seen much on This Is Us in recent years.

Season 5 episode 11 was the last time fans saw Jack’s mother.

But, for the most part, Niemi’s portrayal of Jack’s father, Stanley (Peter Onorati), allows viewers to see how truly evil he is.

This Is Us makes it clear that Stanley abused Marilyn throughout the series.

Jack also goes to great lengths to ensure his mother’s safety.

And, eventually, Jack is able to assist Marilyn in escaping his father’s grasp.

Emotions have been running high since we shot tonight's @NBCThisisUs episode in October of last year.

I’ll be bringing a lot of pic.twitter.comAAAMdTw3N6 (hashtag)ThisIsUsFinalChapter

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 4 appears to be the first time fans will learn more about Marilyn.

Jack receives a call at the end of the previous episode informing him that his mother has died.

After that…

