Laura Pausini Teases What to Expect at the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro (Exclusive)

Premio Lo Nuestro awaits Laura Pausini.

The Italian singer will perform her latest single, “Caja,” at the 2022 awards ceremony, ET has learned exclusively.

Pausini will perform a spectacular show in a unique setting.

“The fact that I will be performing a song from Rome, Italy, will be thrilling.”

Pausini tells ET, “This is the first time I’ve done something like this, and I’m glad Univision thought it was a great treat for the fans and the audience watching the show.”

I’m really looking forward to showing everyone a special part of my lovely country.”

While she admits to being nervous before a performance, she says, “Once I hit the stage, it’s pure magic, I love it!”

Pausini says she enjoys being a part of the creative process for her shows and is “very involved.”

“I enjoy being a part of the creative process and providing feedback on the show.”

“The most important thing for my team and me is to make sure that we give my fans the best possible experience, whether it’s through music, concerts, or anything else,” she says.

“‘Caja’ has a musical production that combines electronic and classic sounds, and the performance you’ll see at Premio Lo Nuestro will be the same,” she says.

“I want you to see my country and its history in conjunction with something ultra-modern that I believe you’ve never seen before.”

“Caja” is a special song for Pausini because it is the main theme for her first film, Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You, which will be released on Prime Video on April 7.

“The message in the song and the movie is about what would have happened if I hadn’t won the San Remo Festival, which completely changed my life and sparked the successful career I have now,” Pausini explains.

“What would have happened to me if I had continued on a different path?” “What I want people to take away from this is the importance of staying true to ourselves, being brave, and taking risks no matter what.”

You never know what might happen, and the only way to know if it was meant to be is to try it and go for it.”

