Lauren Ambrose says Dorothy can’t enjoy motherhood because it’s all based on a lie in Season 3 of ‘Servant.’

Lauren Ambrose says Dorothy won’t be able to enjoy motherhood because it’s all based on a lie in Season 3 of ‘Servant.’

Servant, an Apple TV(plus) series that is deeply unsettling, will premiere season 3 on Friday, Jan.

The mystery surrounding the Turner family and their nanny, Leanne, continues to unfold on January 21, 2022.

The show, which was created by M Night Shyamalan, has captivated audiences for the past two seasons and, based on recent teaser trailers, does not appear to be slowing down in the third season.

In Season 3 of Servant, Leanne is afraid for her life as the cult she was raised in tries to find her, while Sean and Julian continue to keep Dorothy in the dark about what happened to Jericho.

Will the Turners and Leanne be able to relax their guard at some point?

In all three seasons of Servant, Lauren Ambrose (6 Feet Under, Can’t Hardly Wait) plays Dorothy Turner, a high-strung woman who collapsed after leaving her infant son, Jericho, in the car on a hot summer day.

Dorothy used a Reborn Doll in place of Jericho as a coping mechanism, believing it was her real son the entire time.

Her husband Sean (Toby Kebbell) and brother Julian (Rupert Grint) agreed to the act in the hopes of bringing Dorothy back to reality.

When Dorothy’s new nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), arrived, the doll was replaced with a real baby, and Dorothy didn’t blink.

The show tackles one of the most terrifying experiences a parent can have, but it leaves the audience with more questions than answers.

The Turners aren’t exactly likeable characters, which makes viewers wonder if they’re at the mercy of untrustworthy narrators.

When you add in the fact that Leanne appears to be a member of a cult and possesses supernatural abilities, the entire series becomes a giant question mark.

Ambrose spoke with Pay or Wait recently about her role in Season 3 of Servant.

“The most fun was sort of her willing and forcing everything to be ok,” Ambrose said when asked about the part of Dorothy’s character arc that she’s most excited about.

It has the potential to be quite amusing.

It’s both amusing and tragic to see her trying so hard to make everything normal and enjoy the fun parts of being a young mother.

She’ll never be able to do it.

She won’t be able to appreciate it because it’s all based on…

