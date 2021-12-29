Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Family Album: Photos Through the Years

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Family Album: Photos Throughout the Years

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. adore their children, and they frequently share photos of their three children on social media.

On season 22 of the ABC show, the Bachelor alums met and fell in love.

Although he gave his final rose to Becca Kufrin, the Netherlands native and the Minnesota native broke up before he proposed to Burnham.

The couple married in Hawaii in January 2019.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child before their wedding.

In May of 2019, Alessi arrived.

Luyendyk Jr. told Us Weekly exclusively that the little one was growing up to be a “cool” kid, ahead of her first birthday in May 2020.

“Every day she learns something new,” the race car driver exclaimed at the time. “She’s starting to pick up on little things and say words here and there.”

“She’s so close to being able to walk on her own, and every day is something new and exciting for her.”

This year seems to have flown by.

On the one hand, it feels like a long time has passed, but on the other, it’s gone by quickly.”

“I just sit back and watch her a lot,” his wife said.

I’m trying to take it all in.

It’s quite charming.

She has yet to say mama, which is disappointing, but she does say dada and turtle.

She makes an attempt to say “birdie.”

… I swear, she’ll be two before she says mama.”

The former reality stars had a miscarriage in the same month, but announced in December 2020 that they had conceived again.

“It’s hard to know what to say right now,” Burnham wrote alongside a rainbow emoji on her Instagram reveal at the time.

“For the past three months, I’ve been crying on and off.

This is the case right now.

“I’m incredibly grateful.”

They shared ultrasound photos showing that they were expecting twins two days later, noting that they had “left out one small detail.”

In June 2021, the twins were born via C-section.

The former Bachelor told his Instagram followers at the time, “@Luyendyktwins are here!”

“Momma and the babies are doing well, and everything went off without a hitch.”

Taking time to appreciate.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Bachelor’s Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Family Album Over the Years: Photos