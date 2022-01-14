Lauren Bushnell Explains Why ‘The Bachelor’ Isn’t ‘Relevant in My Life’ Anymore

Lauren Bushnell rose to fame after competing on The Bachelor, but she has since decided to step away from the reality television spotlight.

“I wouldn’t say I don’t associate with [The Bachelor],” the Oregon native, 31, wrote during an Instagram Story Q&A on Thursday, January 13, in response to a question about her status within the franchise from a social media follower.

“It’s just not relevant right now in my life.”

I wasn’t a big fan of the show before I started watching it, and I still don’t watch it now.”

“I never got asked to stay a part of the franchise in any capacity, so it wasn’t necessarily my choice, just a mutual moving on, I guess?” she continued in her post.

In 2016, the former flight attendant competed on Ben Higgins’ ABC dating show for the 20th season, winning the final rose and a Neil Lane engagement ring.

After less than two years together, the couple decided to call it quits.

While Higgins, 32, married Jessica Clarke in November 2021, his former fiancée rekindled her romance with musician Chris Lane.

Dutton was born in June 2021, and the couple married in October 2019.

“I’m very happy I did the show — it’s blessed me beyond belief, and I met my husband through an event I would have never been to if I hadn’t done the show, so overall, I’m extremely grateful for the experience,” the lifestyle blogger added on Thursday in a social media message.

Bushnell has previously stated that she is taking a break from Bachelor Nation, and that she may allow Dutton, who is now 7 months old, to watch footage from her reality television experience in the future.

The Famous in Love alum exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in November 2021, “We don’t really watch it a lot, although we did watch last night’s episode of The Bachelorette.”

“I’m thinking I’ll let him watch it when he’s old enough if he wants to.”

She stated at the time that she and the 37-year-old “Big, Big Plans” singer wanted to limit their child’s screen time.

