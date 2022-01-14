Lauren Bushnell Responds to ‘Sickly’ Post-Baby Body Criticism: ‘I Can’t Gain Weight’

Lauren Bushnell slammed body shamers for comments about her postpartum figure.

“She is so damn sickly looking I can hardly stand it,” the Bachelor alum, 31, wrote in an Instagram DM on Thursday, January 13.

“But the reality is I get them,” the former reality star wrote, adding that she disliked “drawing attention” to hateful messages.

They’re out there.

I don’t feel compelled to defend myself, but there are times when I do, especially when I’m already feeling insecure and someone brings it up.

I can’t seem to gain weight no matter what I do.

Only during pregnancy or while on oral contraceptives have I been able to do so in the last ten years.

Otherwise, it’s simply how my body prefers to be.

I wish I had my pregnancy booty, but I don’t, and it appears that some Internet users don’t like it.

I eat well (in fact, I usually outeat [Chris Lane], but these messages don’t want to hear that haha).”

“I think what makes me the most sad is as a new mom, I’ve given my baby everything, including my body, and I still get messages criticizing it,” the Oregon native continued.

She recently had blood work done because she was “convinced” she was sick, according to the former flight attendant.

“Thank goodness, everything is fine,” Bushnell assured her fans.

“Let’s not make any judgments about women’s bodies after they give birth because there is so much to it, as well as a great deal of emotion.”

Dutton, the 37-year-old country singer’s son, was born in June 2021 to the former ABC personality and the 37-year-old country singer.

On Thursday, the new mom shared on Instagram Stories that she isn’t opposed to hiring a nanny in the future.

“I’m definitely going to seek help eventually, just haven’t found the right person yet, and my mom comes in town a lot so I haven’t needed,” Bushnell wrote, adding that she is currently struggling being away from her baby boy.

“I’m ready to let go a little more, and I definitely need more me time.”

She went on to say that since starting the “life-changing” Zoloft and “decluttering” her home, her postpartum anxiety has gotten “much better.”

“He has, Dutton.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Lauren Bushnell Claps Back at Criticism of ‘Sickly’ Post-Baby Body: ‘I Can’t Gain Weight’