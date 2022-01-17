Lauren Comeau, ex-girlfriend of Teen Mom star Javi Marroquin, spends the day with their three-year-old son Eli while he travels with Kailyn Lowry.

Lauren Comeau, Javi Marroquin’s ex-girlfriend, spends the day with their three-year-old son Eli while he travels with Kailyn Lowry.

Lauren, 29, shared photos on Instagram while caring for Eli, her son with Javi, who was away with his ex-wife Kailyn.

“My dream child has asked to stay up and watch the game with me,” she captioned an Instagram Story as she prepared to watch football with her son, who was dressed in a Patriots hoodie.

“We’re soaking in every minute late night tonight!” the Maine native wrote over another as she smiled in bed with Eli.

Lauren shared several photos of her son sleeping in the dark on her Instagram account.

Lauren shared an Instagram Story of Eli reaching for a doughnut outside while wearing a raincoat the next day, continuing the trend.

She wrote, “They’re handing out Krispy Kreme doughnuts… no complaints from us!”

Javi got a restraining order against his ex-fiancée back in June.

Lauren was accused of hitting “him in front of their” son, according to Javi.

“Respondent assaulted me in front of our children,” Javi claimed in the report, “and I’m worried she’ll come to my house and assault me again or try to kidnap our son.”

“She has assaulted me on several occasions, and I want to protect my job and my children because of my profession.”

“Verbal argument, she closed fist punched me several times,” Javi continued.

My gold chain was snatched from my neck by her.

Our [at the time]2-year-old son was present and saw it.”

The court granted a temporary order of protection against abuse because the “respondent has committed an act of domestic violence against the petitioner and further finds that there is an immediate and present danger of additional acts of violence,” according to the court.

Lauren was ordered by the court to stay 100 feet away from her baby daddy, his home, and his workplace, and to only communicate with him about Eli via text or email.

Javi then filed a voluntary dismissal petition on June 22 because he claimed he no longer felt “threatened by my son’s mother.”

I am confident that we will be able to deal with any conflict that may arise.”

Javi and his toddler are currently split 50/50.

Javi’s ex-wife Kailyn revealed during a Teen Mom 2 episode that he attempted to have sex with her in 2020, and the two ended their relationship.

Javi also has an eight-year-old son, Lincoln, with Kailyn, who was out supporting him at a soccer game…

