Lauren Comeau, Javi Marroquin’s ex, dazzles in a bright bikini, leading fans to believe he’s hooking up with Kailyn Lowry.

Lauren Comeau, Javi Marroquin’s ex, stuns in a bright bikini, leading fans to believe he’s hooking up with Kailyn Lowry.

Lauren Comeau, Javi Marroquin’s ex, posed in a bright bikini in a new Instagram post.

During a work trip to Miami, the 30-year-old shared several photos of herself wearing a tropical blue and pink two-piece.

Lauren accessorized her swimsuit with a white sarong and a pair of trendy reflective sunglasses while posing with two of her friends.

“1010 recommend saying yes to Arbonne… you’ll find your bon besties for the resties,” she captioned the photo.

Followers gushed over the star’s post, calling her “gorgeous” and “beautiful.”

Lauren’s photos surfaced after fans speculated that Javi and his former wife Kailyn Lowry were spending more time together.

When the couple went to Georgia to support their son Lincoln and his soccer team, they drew a lot of attention.

As they walked through a park, the MTV star chanted with her ex-husband, whom she was married to from 2012 to 2017, “Who’s house, our house!”

Kailyn also shared an Instagram photo of Lincoln and Javi, the team’s coach, wearing identical jerseys.

“I’ll do anything for my son.”

She captioned the post, “Anything for the team.”

However, speculation flooded the comments section of the group Instagram photo.

One fan exclaimed, “Can y’all get married again? Or do I know something you don’t know lol.”

“Does anyone else prefer this co-parenting relationship to the previous one?!?” wrote another.

Despite their breakup, Kailyn and Javi have remained close and sparked rumors earlier this month when they were spotted on a kayaking date.

Kailyn uploaded and quickly deleted a video of them kayaking across a muddy stream.

“There’s a sunken skip around the corner,” Javi could be heard off-camera exclaiming.

Oh, that’s great!”

Lauren expressed her feelings after the outing by liking a touching message posted by the page Relationship Guides on Instagram.

“Have u LOVED someone so much that you tried to understand them while they were hurting you?” the post asked.

Her response came just days after the unusual kayaking date, indicating that the message had struck a chord.

Javi has also been praised for his parenting of Kailyn’s 11-year-old step-son Isaac, whom she shares with ex-girlfriend Jo Rivera.

Kailyn is the mother of Lux, four, and Creed, one, with her ex Chris Lopez, in addition to Lincoln and Isaac.

Javi filed a lawsuit in June.

