Lauren Comeau, Javi Marroquin’s ex, likes cryptic post about ‘hurting’ after his kayak date with Kailyn Lowry on Teen Mom 2.

Lauren Comeau, Javi Marroquin’s ex, revealed her true feelings after liking a post about “hurting” following his date with Kailyn Lowry on TEEN Mom.

Last month, Kailyn, 29, and Javi, 28, spent a romantic afternoon on the water together, which Kailyn first shared with her fans.

Lauren expressed her feelings after the outing by liking a heartfelt message posted by the page Relationship Guides on Instagram.

“Have u LOVED someone so much that you tried to understand them while they were hurting you?” the post asked.

The message struck a chord with the 30-year-old, who responded just days after Javi went kayaking with his ex-wife.

Kailyn first shared and then quickly deleted a video of the couple sitting in a kayak as they paddled across the waters on social media.

On Instagram, a Teen Mom fan page resurfaced with the deleted video.

In the murky waters, they appeared to be passing along a bough bridge.

The audio of the short clip includes Javi’s voice.

“There’s a sunken skip around the corner,” he said.

Kailyn’s ex appeared to be ecstatic about his discovery, exclaiming, “Oh cool!”

Lincoln, Javi and Kailyn’s eight-year-old son, is the couple’s only child.

From 2012 to 2017, the ex-couple was married.

In the meantime, Javi and his other ex-girlfriend Lauren have a three-year-old son named Eli.

In the comments section, Teen Mom fans were wishing for the two to reunite.

“That’s her life’s love,” one supporter said.

“If nothing was wrong, she wouldn’t have reposted without audio,” another fan wrote.

“It’s nice that they spend time together,” a third supporter added.

“He’s her person,” a fourth person said, “and I totally want them to get back together, but I don’t think they will.”

While Kailyn and Javi haven’t always gotten along since their split, the two have recently appeared to be getting along.

The exes’ drama, including their public spats involving Lauren, is well-known among fans.

Lauren was accused of calling another Teen Mom 2 star a “fat f**k” back in September.

Kailyn called Lauren and her baby daddy Chris Lopez names in her Instagram Stories.

While sitting inside the car, she gave the camera a very serious look.

“Shout out to Chris and Lauren for calling me a fat f**k, fat POS and telling me to get running,” the TV star captioned her photo.

With a kissy face emoji, she concluded, “See ya’ll soon.”

Javi retaliated by posting on Instagram…

