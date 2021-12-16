Lauren Comeau, star of Teen Mom, is celebrating her 30th birthday with a wild Florida vacation with her girlfriends.

Lauren Comeau of Teen Mom fame and her girlfriends are celebrating her 30th birthday with a wild Florida vacation.

The Teen Mom star shared photos of herself and her girlfriends having a blast in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Lauren and a friend literally “jumped into 30” in one of the photos by filming themselves cannonballing into a pool in slow motion.

Other photos showed her friends glamming up for selfies and their balcony with views of the beach.

“Spend precious moments with the ones that I hold dearMake up for lost time here in my next 30 years,” Lauren wrote in the caption of one of the photos.

The enjoyable vacation will most likely provide a welcome break from the ongoing squabbling among some of her co-stars on the show.

Lauren and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 28, have a three-year-old son named Eli.

Javi is also Kailyn Lowry’s ex, and there’s a lot of tension between Lauren and Kailyn.

Lauren was accused of calling fellow Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 29, a “fat f**k” back in September.

Kailyn slammed Lauren and her baby daddy Chris Lopez in her Instagram Stories for calling her derogatory names.

While sitting inside the car, she gave the camera a very serious look.

“Shout out to Chris and Lauren for calling me a fat f**k, fat POS and telling me to get running,” the TV star wrote alongside her photo.

With a kissy face emoji, she concluded, “See ya’ll soon.”

Javi retaliated by going on Instagram Live to slam his ex-wife.

“That s**t that happened months ago is over with,” Javi said to his supporters.

I’m sweltering.

It is past time for all of us to mature.

“Let’s not talk about each other.”

“I feel bad for Chris and Lauren right now,” he continued.

It’s all over.

When that mess was going on, everyone did a lot of s**t.

It didn’t bother us anymore.

People moved on with their lives.

“No one ever speaks about the other.”

Javi stated that he would not let Kailyn’s second baby mama be “someone she isn’t.”

He then mentioned that Lincoln, his and Kailyn’s seven-year-old son, is old enough to read and can easily pick up on the drama.

“I’m tired of my son living in this f**ked up world,” Javi continued, “which is why I stopped filming and refuse to return to this life.”

Kailyn responded with another video in which she explained the feud with Lauren in greater detail.

Lauren’s comments “affected” Kailyn, and fat-shaming is more “personal” than name-calling, she said.

“I’m not implying that any of…,” she continued.

