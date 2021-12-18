Lauren Conrad Reveals Her Favorite Holiday Gifts for Kids

Lauren Conrad Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gifts for Kids

Lauren Conrad, a mother of two and E! Holiday Guest Editor, shares her favorite gifts for kids.

If holiday gift shopping is on your to-do list but you haven’t gotten around to it yet, you’re not alone.

And you’ve come to the right place if you want to learn about shopping and how to get organized.

Lauren Conrad, E! Holiday Guest Editor, has some gift suggestions for the little ones in your life, as well as advice on how to get through that gift list.

Lauren admitted that she “never, never, never” gets ahead on holiday shopping, but she did this year. “You know what I did? I set aside time in my calendar, which I never do, but I literally scheduled time to do my holiday shopping,” she said.

“I did that because I think people often think of it as something you do whenever you have spare time,” the Little Market founder explained, “but I made a real effort to get it done.”

Every year, I say to myself, ‘I’m going to be better next year,’ but this time I stuck with it amazing.”

Lauren is ahead of the game, which means we got to pick her brain about buying gifts for kids, including which items to avoid.

E! : Is it easier to shop for your kids now that they’re older and have more opinions, or are they very particular about what they want for the holidays?LC: It’s a little bit of both.

It’s beneficial because they can tell you what they want, right? However, what they want isn’t always ideal.

But it has the potential to be fantastic.

My older son was asked to write a letter to Santa, which I used as a shopping list.

That couldn’t be simpler, but he also included a pet fish, which means I’ll have to get him a pet fish to care for.

E! : There are a variety of approaches to shopping for children’s gifts, ranging from…

