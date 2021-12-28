Lauren Conrad shares a rare family photo with her two sons over the holidays.

Lauren Conrad poses with her two sons in a rare family photo during the holidays.

Lauren Conrad joked, “I mean, I made him put on pants and brush his hair, so I really had it coming.”

You never know what to expect with toddlers, just like you never know what to expect on reality TV!

Lauren Conrad appeared to be one of them, as she shared a rare family portrait on Instagram, capturing the adorable and hilarious moment when one of her sons covered her face.

The Hills alum posed alongside her husband, William Tell, while carrying their two sons, Liam James, 4, and Charlie Wolf, 2. The family even dressed in color-coordinated neutral tones for their dreamy beach-side portrait, which was captured by photographer Valorie Darling.

Lauren’s face was completely hidden by her long blonde hair—courtesy of her baby boy—while William flashed a wide smile while holding their small children.

Lauren Conrad Beauty founder Lauren Conrad, on the other hand, seemed to enjoy it.

On Christmas Day, she captioned her Instagram post, “Wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday.”

“Thank you to all the parents who make it all possible.”

“Lmao! I love this!! True mommy moment right there,” one fan commented.

This is how it looks when you’re taking family photos.”

“Thank you for posting such a realistic photo lol,” another Instagram user commented.

“Get out of the shot, mom! It’s my time,” author Leslie Bruce joked, to which Lauren replied, “I mean, I made him put on pants and brush his hair so I really had it coming haha.”

While the former MTV star is known for keeping most of her personal life private, she recently opened up to E! News about her holiday preparations.

One of the gifts Liam requested this year was revealed by the mother of two.

“It’s helpful because they can tell you what they want,” Lauren said of her son being old enough to share his gift wish list. “However, sometimes the things they want aren’t ideal,” Lauren added.

“I had my older son write Santa a letter, which served as my shopping list.”

“That couldn’t be any easier,” she added, “but he included…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.