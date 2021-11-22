Lauren Conrad Showcases Holiday Outfits for the Whole Family

Lauren Conrad Shows You How to Dress the Whole Family for the Holidays

Lauren Conrad, E! Holiday Guest Editor, proves that you can look cute and feel cozy for any occasion with her picks.

There’s a lot to think about now that the holidays are approaching.

The to-do list can be lengthy, ranging from the menu to the decor to the outfits.

Lauren Conrad, E! Holiday Guest Editor, recently shared her suggestions for a stress-free Friendsgiving.

She’s now sharing her family’s holiday fashion picks.

Her LC Lauren Conrad Kohl’s line has classic holiday fashions at an affordable price point, and her Little Co.by Lauren Conrad brand has equally fashionable pieces for kids, toddlers, and babies. The boy mom has designed some coordinating, neutral-hued, mommy and me styles for anyone who enjoys family matching.

Lauren’s recommendations are excellent advice as we prepare for the holidays, and they also make thoughtful gift suggestions for anyone on your list.

E! Tell us more about your children’s line, Lauren Conrad’s Little Co.

What are some great holiday fashions for kids?LC: I wanted to be a place where boys could get really simple neutrals.

Finding that was always a challenge for me.

We made some really cute little flannels for the holidays.

There are some small sweatshirts that we make that make excellent gifts.

I just ordered a bunch of flannels for my friends because they’re so delicious.

They come in both small button-down shirts and dresses.

These soft, neutral flannel shirts come in sizes ranging from three months to four years.

It comes in a variety of colors, including mint and grey.

This flannel dress is a sweet and practical addition to any young lady’s holiday wardrobe.

The dress is made entirely of organic cotton and has a buttoned front.

Sizes range from three months to five years, with plaid dresses in sage, grey, and pink.

This cute sweatshirt comes in a variety of solids and prints.

This fleece pullover has been tested for harmful substances and is made of organically grown cotton, so parents will feel good about dressing their children in it.

Lauren Conrad Offers Holiday Outfits for the Whole Family

