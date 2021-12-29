Lauren Conrad’s Family Album With William Tell and Sons Covers Birthdays, Beach Trips, and More

Lauren Conrad’s Family Album With William Tell and Sons Includes Birthdays, Beach Trips, and More

Lauren Conrad and her husband, William Tell, have two sons, and the Hills alum has been documenting their major moments via social media.

In September 2014, in California, the former reality star married the guitarist.

The couple said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time, “What a perfect way to start our lives together; surrounded by the people we love most.”

The California native revealed her pregnancy news three years later.

The Fame Game author captioned a January 2017 ultrasound photo, “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet!”

Liam joined his parents’ two rescue dogs, Chloe and Fitz, when he arrived in July 2017.

“And then there were five,” Conrad said on Instagram at the time.

The fashion designer revealed her second baby bump on Instagram in April 2019.

“It’s been difficult to keep this one to myself!” the pregnant actress captioned the adorable photo.

“I’m very happy to announce that our family will be growing this year.”

Charlie Wolf was given the same middle first and middle name as Zooey Deschanel and Carly Waddell’s sons when he was born in October 2019.

One month after giving birth to her youngest son, the LA Candy author told Us Weekly exclusively, “It sounds like I’m a follower.”

“It’s just that they’re both family names.”

My husband and I both like the name Charlie, or Charles, and Wolf comes from his side.

‘Oh, yeah,’ she said when I told her I found it on an old trunk at his grandmother’s house.

We had a family of wolves,’ so it stuck with me, and I liked it.”

“It took me so long to come up with a name, and the only reason we chose it was because we couldn’t leave the hospital without it,” she explained at the time.

We needed to put something on the birth certificate, so he didn’t have a name for the first day and a half, and I was really stressed about picking one.”

Conrad and Tell’s sweetest moments with their boys, from zoo visits to festive family photos, are captured in the gallery below.

Lauren Conrad is a petite woman.

