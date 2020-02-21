Lauren Graham Has a Great Reason to Never, Ever Join Instagram

Lauren Graham is not on the ‘gram.

The 52-year-old Gilmore Girls and Parenthood alum, who stars in the new series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, does not have an official Instagram account. She explained the reason for that on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I’m easily distracted,” Graham said. “I am worried if I was on Instagram, I would never do anything else.”

“So the woman who played my mom on Gilmore Girls, Kelly Bishop, who is incredible, who is in the original cast of A Chorus Line…and also Dirty Dancing,” she said. “I want to look her up to find a video of her from A Chorus Line and literally when I looked up, I was 72 years old. I had spent so long on the TV, on the thing, getting so distracted because I went through the A Chorus Line and then I was watching old clips of old other musicals…I’m a person who opens the refrigerator doors and walks away and forgets.”

Kelly Clarkson is on Instagram, where she has more than 4.7 million followers.

“I was against all of it in the beginning, ’cause I was like, this is a lot, and why do people care how I like my coffee, and why are there so many food posts? I don’t care what you’re eating, and it’s probably you’re skinny and you’re eating something I want to eat and I can’t,” she joked. “I just started doing it just for work…it’s kinda cool ’cause fans get to see stuff or whatever and they get a little insight. But I get it. It’s a lot.”

“But it’s fun,” Graham continued. “I have met some wonderful people who I admire and that’s the connectivity about- of all, that stuff is really nice.”

The actress does, however, have a Twitter page. The actress tweets regularly, often interacting with her fans, and has more than 586,000 followers.