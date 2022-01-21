Lauren Graham, Peter Krause, Jennifer Carpenter, Michael C Hall, and others have all dated after appearing as siblings.

Despite the fact that they were portraying family members in their projects, some celebrities have had sparks fly on set.

Everwood fans were shocked when Chris Pratt and Emily VanCamp began dating after meeting in 2004.

The Marvel star admitted at the time that because they played siblings, the public’s reaction to their relationship had been mixed.

“Yeah, we’ve grown accustomed to getting the ‘Ew, that’s strange’ response.

In August 2006, he told TV Guide, “That’s creepy.”

“Those who know us are overjoyed, and most likely expected it to happen sooner or later.”

But, every now and then, we get that one person who says, ‘Wow, that’s really creepy.’

‘You just kissed your sister,’ she says.

Before calling it quits, the twosome dated for nearly three years.

Pratt later married Anna Faris, who he married from 2009 to 2018.

In 2012, they had their first child, Jack.

In June 2018, Pratt began dating Katherine Schwarzenegger after his divorce from Faris.

The following year, they married, and their first child, Lyla, was born in 2020.

For her part, VanCamp began dating Josh Bowman in 2011.

In 2017, the couple announced their engagement, and a year later, they married.

The Revenge co-stars announced the birth of their first child, daughter Iris, in August 2021.

While playing siblings on Parenthood, Lauren Graham and Peter Krause formed a bond.

In her January 2017 Good Housekeeping cover story, the Gilmore Girls alum said, “We couldn’t stop talking.”

“Not about ourselves, but about the world, books, and family,” says the author.

It didn’t take long for the two to develop a serious relationship.

“There was no game play[ing]once we got together,” she said.

“It was like, ‘You like me, and I like you.’ It taught me about life: this is how things happen, and it’s completely random.”

Graham admitted that she was more hesitant in the early stages of their relationship, despite the fact that the costars felt a strong connection.

She wrote in her 2016 book, Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between), that “at our age we’d probably both been through’showmances’ that went south and made work an uncomfortable place to be.”

