Lauren Graham recently revealed the best script she’s ever read, and it’s not from the ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Lauren Graham recently revealed the best script she’s ever read, and it isn’t from ‘Gilmore Girls.’

Lauren Graham of Gilmore Girls admitted that it wasn’t the best script she’d ever read.

After Lorelai Gilmore’s time on the show ended in 2007, she went on to star in another television show.

So, according to the 54-year-old, which show had the best script? Parenthood.

Graham got the Gilmore Girls script two times before he read it.

When she did, she knew she wanted to play Lorelai right away.

The Gilmore Girls script “jumped out” at her, she told Rookie magazine in 2015.

“Nothing in life is all funny or all dramatic—it’s a little bit of both.”

“I didn’t think [Gilmore Girls] sounded like anything else,” she told the magazine.

“I’d never seen anything like it before.

That intelligence and dialogue really stood out to me.”

“I felt like, ‘Ooh!’ [It was] like when you see a great outfit in a store and you’re like, ‘I’ve got to have it!'” Graham continued, comparing it to seeing clothes in a store.

Graham signed on to play a single mother on Parenthood a few years after playing one on Gilmore Girls.

From 2010 to 2015, the NBC drama focused on the Braverman family and lasted six seasons.

When asked why she chose to play Sarah Braverman, Graham stated that the script was so good that she couldn’t pass it up.

“It’s the most excellent book I’ve ever read.”

She told Entertainment Weekly in 2009, “It was really that simple.”

Graham went on to say that the script’s quality and her fondness for ensemble casts were the deciding factors.

“It’s incredible.”

“I’m used to seeing my character on every single page [of the script], as I told [executive producer]Jason Katims,” she explained.

“However, ensemble dramas such as The West Wing and Studio 60 were among my favorites.”

This was placed in front of me, and I instinctively responded.

“It was just something I’d been wanting to do for a long time.”

@netflix(hashtag)GilmoreGirlspic.twitter.comtBb07J9oO1 @netflix(hashtag)GilmoreGirlspic.twitter.comtBb07J9oO1 @netflix(hashtag)GilmoreGirlspic.twitter.comtBb07J9oO1 @netflix(hashtag)GilmoreGi

Graham had the same reaction to Gilmore Girls and Parenthood: she knew she wanted to be on the show.

“The most important thing to me was to find a writer who I believe can really write something that I’ve been dying to do, because that’s…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.