Lauren Graham Totally Thought This Actor Was Brad Pitt

This is going to make Dax Shepard‘s day.

On Thursday, Lauren Graham stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and admitted that she hilariously mistook her Parenthood co-star for Brad Pitt. As fate would have it, Lauren is neighbors with Dax and wife Kristen Bell and the Gilmore Girls alum recalled the time she saw the Armchair Expert podcast host channeling the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.

“And then one day—this is how I know we’ll that be friends until we die—he was coming up the street in a car and I was driving down the street and waved at me and I was like, ‘That’s Brad Pitt!'” she told host Ellen DeGeneres. “And, for whatever reason, I thought he was Brad Pitt and rolled down the window and I was like, ‘I thought you were Brad Pitt.’ And he was like, ‘I love you forever.'”

Lauren added, “Yeah, Dax is a cute guy.”

In the past, Dax has made his love for the Fight Club actor very well known. Back in September, the Baby Mama star got a sweet surprise from Brad when he was guest hosting The Ellen Show. He gave Dax a shout-out, saying, “I have a little bit of a crush on Dax Shepard.”

Four months later, the podcast host still couldn’t stop gushing over the moment when he visited the show again. “I’m not over it,” Dax told Ellen. “First of all, dangerous move for you to just do as a surprise while I was guest hosting because, as I’ve learned, there’s a lot of balls in the air here. OK? You’re juggling really quickly. And, you get hit with something like that—love of your life telling you it’s not unrequited, in fact, he likes you back—that’s overwhelming. But I proceeded on and we finished the show.”

Still on the topic of Brad, the funnyman shared that the two have a full-fledged bromance. “I went on a date with him,” Dax continued. “I’m not kidding you. In Brad Pitt fashion, it was spectacular. We took a helicopter—you think I’m lying—we took a helicopter to a motorcycle track. We both love riding motorcycles. And just the two of us just took a jaunt up to this motorcycle track.”

He added, “I felt like Pretty Woman. I felt like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. I was waiting for him to set that chopper down on Rodeo and let me just go wild in one of those stores with his credit card. If it had happened, it wouldn’t have surprised me. It was that incredible.”

Since their first date went so well, the father of two pitched Brad how he wants to spend their second one. “Next date, it’ll hopefully be some kind of beach community where we can splash around a little bit,” he explained. “Brad, let’s hit the beach, my friend.”

Or, maybe Dax could invite Brad over to his house and Lauren can share her hilarious story about mixing the two up?