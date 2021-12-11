Lauren Kitt, Nick Carter’s wife, is teaching him a lot about the Elf on the Shelf.

Lauren Kitt, Nick Carter’s wife, has taught him a lot about the Elf on the Shelf.

Nick Carter is getting the full Elf on the Shelf experience this Christmas, and luckily for Us, he has video of it.

The Backstreet Boys’ 41-year-old husband, Lauren Kitt, gave Us Weekly an exclusive look at how he and his three children, Odin, 5, Saoirse, 2, and Pearl, 7-months-old, are celebrating the holidays this year.

To begin, they’re introducing a few new traditions, such as introducing their children to the Elf on the Shelf.

Other celebrity parents, including Kourtney Kardashian, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Busy Philipps, are fans of the plush elf doll, which was first released in 2004.

Santa Claus, according to legend, sends his elves to the homes of little girls and boys during the day to scout and report on their behavior before he makes his list and double-checks it.

The elf appears in a different location in the house each day leading up to Christmas, with some parents opting to set up elaborate scenes for their children to enjoy.

“This is our first year doing it with our kids.”

We’ll have the elf supervise the bathing of the children.

Kitt, 38, told Us, “He’s here waiting to report back to Santa.”

Kitt pointed out that the festively sneaky characters “hide themselves around the house, magically, and the kids find them.” Wink, wink. Carter wasn’t as familiar with the festively sneaky characters.

The “I Want It That Way” singer, on the other hand, seemed to pick it up quickly and even seemed to enjoy planting those naughty elves in his mantel garland — the ideal spot for keeping an eye on Odin and Saoirse, who don’t want to end up on Santa’s naughty list.

Carter and Kitt also go all out with their outdoor decorations, literally.

The fourth season of Masked Singer alum was seen wearing a silver beach ball-sized ornament.

This year, the couple, who married in April 2014, has a lot to look forward to.

In April, the pop star and his personal trainer welcomed their first child, Pearl.

“As a parent, you know how to [sic]everything.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Nick Carter Is Learning a Lot About the Elf on the Shelf Thanks to Wife Lauren Kitt