Lauren London Buys $1.7 Million Home Nearly a Year After Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Lauren London recently bought a new $1.7 million home.

While the 35-year-old has kept a low profile since the death of her partner and rapper Nipsey Hussle in March 2019, it looks like London is planting new roots.

On Monday, Jan. 28, it was reported that the actress nabbed the 3,000 square feet Spanish-style home off the market. The house, which has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, was originally built in the ’40s and features several tasteful renovations made over the years.

London’s new home looks seemingly modest and cozy with a leafy green front yard and a beautiful living room, inviting in a lot of natural light on a sunny day. Her new home also features a covered porch, a backyard BBQ center with ample bar-style seating and a pool, perfect for summers.

Inside, the Spanish-style home also features a gorgeous dining area and a cozy family room right next to it, with a fireplace. The kitchen has luxury stainless appliances and the rest of the house features neutral-colored decor. The master suite also includes a private balcony and a walk-in closet.

London also recently made a public appearance at the 2020 Grammys, where she and Nipsey’s grandmother Margaret Boutte, accepted the rapper’s posthumous award for Best Rap Performance.

“I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel,” she said while accepting the award on Sunday. “Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom and something we will forever be able to live with.

His grandmother also joined London. “I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and always will live in my heart,” Boutte added. “Thank you, thank you.”

That night, London also honored her longtime love and the father of her child, in the most touching way, wearing a necklace with a photo of the rapper that was taken at the 2019 Grammy Awards.