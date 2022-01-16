Lauren S Hissrich Fell in Love With Andrzej Sapkowski’s Female Characters in ‘The Witcher’: ‘They’re Not Idealized.’

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner for The Witcher, had to bring the famous characters from Andrzej Sapkowski’s original book series to life.

Hissrich connected with the writer’s leading female characters while figuring out how to adapt the story from the page to the small screen.

Hissrich aimed to highlight women’s powerful and profound image in the Netflix series, from Ciri’s evolving journey to Yennefer’s battle for survival.

Female characters are just as important to The Witcher as Geralt is.

Yennefer and Ciri’s stories progress dramatically in The Witcher and The Witcher Season 2.

Yennefer was an outcast due to a birth defect, and her father sold her to Aretuza.

For the first time in her life, Yennefer realized she was capable of greatness at Aretuza.

Yennefer’s quest for power was motivated by a broken woman who yearned to be loved and valued.

It leads her to her plans to become a mother with the djinn.

In Season 2 of The Witcher, Yennefer loses her magic.

She had no choice but to reinvent herself as a human.

She feels a bond with Ciri.

Cintra’s Lion Cub takes a similar path.

A once-protected child witnesses the death of her parents and siblings.

She has to fend for herself until she can track down Geralt.

In the second season, she gives up her royal title to become a formidable fighter.

Characters like Fringilla and Francesca are strong leaders who would do anything for their people.

“They aren’t idealized,” says the author.

They aren’t without flaws.

In an interview with 1883 Magazine, Hissrich explained that their flaws are what lead to their greatest strengths.

The showrunner desired that the female characters in The Witcher series be developed and fleshed out.

Ciri Would Have Survived the Grasses Trial Like Geralt in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2?

Hissrich was enamored with Sapkowski’s portrayal of female characters in his books.

“Sappkowski’s female characters struck me as incredibly strong.

“They’re depicted in a way that I hadn’t seen before in fantasy,” the showrunner said.

Hissrich thought it was a “beautiful representation of women,” with each character having their own story to tell and a role to play.

“I wanted to make sure that those women, as strong as they were, remained at the center of our stories alongside Geralt because I didn’t always feel like they were presented through…

