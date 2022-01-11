Lauren Silverman is Simon Cowell’s fiancee.

Lauren Silverman is Simon Cowell’s fiancée.

Simon Cowell’s future wife, LAUREN Silverman, is the mother of his first child, Eric.

Despite previously declaring that he had no desire to marry, the music mogul proposed on Christmas Eve 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about the American beauty who managed to persuade him to change his mind…

The 44-year-old is a well-known socialite in New York.

She rose to international prominence in 2013 after news of her affair with Simon Cowell broke while she was married to one of his close friends; the couple went on to have a child, Eric, and are still together.

Lauren’s then-husband, Andrew Silverman, introduced her to Simon in Barbados in 2006, and the married couple frequently vacationed with Simon after that.

When Lauren’s pregnancy with Simon’s child was revealed, real estate mogul Andrew filed for divorce from Lauren, citing adultery in the divorce papers.

Lauren had a squabble with Simon’s fellow Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, according to The Sun, over her belief that the two had become too close.

It’s believed that the backstage brawl at the BGT auditions in London left judge Alesha shaken and upset.

Lauren had made explosive allegations that Mel B, one of the Spice Girls, had an affair with Simon.

According to reports, she made the claims in a series of angry text messages.

During the couple’s holiday in Barbados in 2021, Simon reportedly got down on one knee, according to The Sun.

On Christmas Eve, Simon proposed to Lauren in front of their seven-year-old son Eric and Lauren’s step-son Adam from her first marriage.

“Simon and Lauren are ridiculously, nauseatingly in love – incredibly, lockdown brought them closer than ever before,” a source said.

“Lauren was completely taken aback and had not expected Simon to propose in the first place.

She burst into tears – happy tears – and immediately said ‘yes.’

“Having the kids there was important to Simon because he adores them both and the family they’ve created.

“Lauren has been Simon’s rock over the last few years, standing by his side when he broke his back and supporting him in general.

They’re a fantastic couple.

“While Simon never considered himself to be the marrying type, he’s discovered he’s met the woman of his dreams and couldn’t be happier.”

“It was time to put a ring on it,” as Beyoncé put it.

Eric Cowell, the son of Lauren and Simon Cowell, was born on February 14th, 2014.

From her marriage to… she has an older son, Adam.

