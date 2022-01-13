Lauren Silverman, Simon Cowell’s fiancee, debuts her massive diamond engagement ring in public for the first time after a surprise proposal.

Lauren Silverman, Simon Cowell’s fiancee, debuts her massive diamond engagement ring after a surprise proposal.

Lauren Silverman, Simon Cowell’s fiancee, was seen wearing her massive new engagement ring after the British TV personality secretly proposed to her.

During a trip to Barbados, the couple got engaged.

Lauren kept things low-key after the proposal, going out in Malibu.

She was seen running errands in a white t-shirt, jeans, and short black booties.

In the same hand as her engagement ring, she carried her phone, wallet, and car keys.

During the outing, she covered her face with a mask.

On Tuesday, The Sun reported that the couple had gotten engaged.

On Christmas Eve, Simon proposed in front of Lauren’s son Eric and Adam, her son from a previous marriage.

“Simon and Lauren are ridiculously, nauseatingly in love – lockdown brought them closer than ever,” a source told The Sun.

“Lauren was absolutely stunned and never in a million years expected Simon to propose,” the source continued.

“She burst into tears – happy tears – and immediately said ‘yes.’

“Simon wanted the kids to be there as well, because he adores them both and the family they’ve created.”

“Lauren has been Simon’s rock for the past few years, standing by his side when he broke his back and supporting him in general.

They’re a fantastic couple.

“While Simon never considered himself to be the marrying type, he’s discovered he’s met the woman of his dreams – and he couldn’t be happier.”

“It was time to put a ring on it,” Beyoncé said.

Lauren has been in a relationship with Simon for the past 13 years.

They split their time between Los Angeles and London, where they have several homes.

Simon’s Bajan house was where they spent New Year’s Eve.

Lauren was still married to Simon’s friend Andrew Silverman when they first met in 2004.

In 2013, they fell in love and made their relationship public.

Shortly after, Lauren became pregnant with Simon’s first child, Eric.

Simon’s late father was the inspiration for the child’s name.

Simon has had a slew of high-profile affairs.

Sinitta, TV presenter Teri Seymour, and make-up artist Mezhgan Hussainy were among his previous girlfriends.

Simon has previously stated that he is opposed to marriage.

In 2008, a remark was made.

“I don’t believe in marriage, and I certainly don’t believe in it in this business.”

“The truth is that when you get married, they clean you out in a year or two! It’s not going to work!”

Simon’s spokesperson confirmed that he is engaged, but declined to elaborate further.